MERRILL LYNCH
Robert Labriola joined the wealth management division of
Bank of America Corp from Morgan Stanley, where
he managed $200 million in assets. Labriola's hiring comes after
John Thiel, head of U.S. Wealth Management for Merrill Lynch,
told Reuters the firm planned to restart hiring after years of
steadily reducing its broker headcount.
UBS AG
The Swiss lender recently hired three executives in New York
and London to expand its Global Special Solutions team,
Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
JAPANESE GOVERNMENT PENSION INVESTMENT FUND
Japan's public pension fund is seeking to replace a
long-serving key official with an investment expert, people
familiar with the matter said, a further sign that the
government wants to improve returns from the world's biggest
pension fund.
METLIFE INC
The life insurance company said it appointed Jo Elphick head
of employee benefits marketing to assist in the growth of its UK
employee benefits business.
HARGREAVE HALE LTD
The UK-based stockbroking and asset management services
provider said it hired three investment managers in its new
office in York.
INVEL REAL ESTATE PARTNERS
The London-based investment firm said it made three
appointments to take advantage of investment opportunities in
Europe's real estate market.
VONTOBEL
The Swiss private bank said it appointed Catherine Salmon as
client services manager to support its activities in the UK.
ADAMANT VENTURES
The British private equity firm said it added two executives
to its London-based investment team.
LOMBARD ODIER
The Swiss private bank said it appointed Henry Fischel-Bock
as head of its European private client business, effective Jan.
1.
CCMP CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC
The private equity firm named Doug Cahill as a managing
director.
