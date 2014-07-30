BRIEF-AIA Group's Chief Executive Mark tucker to retire
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT (USA)
HSBC Global Asset Management (USA) Inc named Deborah LaBerge as head of institutional sales, North America. LaBerge, who will be based in New York, was previously with Scottish Widows Investment Partnership.
CITIGROUP INC
Christopher Danely, a semiconductor stock analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has left to join Citigroup, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
A senior member of the bank's energy and commodities team in Houston, Deepanshu Pandita, has left, the bank said, without giving a reason.
MORGAN STANLEY
Morgan Stanley's head of electronic trading for Asia ex-Japan Gabriel Butler has quit, according to a Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission filing.
Morgan Stanley also named senior International Monetary Fund official Reza Moghadam to work with sovereign clients globally in its capital markets business.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Bank of America Merrill Lynch named Miwa Ohmori, the former vice chairman of Merrill Lynch Japan Securities, as its Tokyo branch manager, effective Aug. 1.
EVERCORE PARTNERS INC
Evercore Partners said it had hired Swag Ganguly as a senior managing director from Rothschild Group as part of its expansion of the investment banking business in London.
NATIXIS
The investment bank named John Wade as head of its Syndicate/MTN desk, Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)
