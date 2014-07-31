UPDATE 2-Audi searched by German police in Dieselgate swoop
* First searches at Audi since emissions scandal broke in 2015
July 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
Barclays has hired Marc Chowrimootoo from Bank of American Merrill Lynch to join its leveraged finance team in Europe, a person familiar with the matter said.
SEI INVESTMENTS CO
SEI Investments named Paul Nevin director of its institutional group based in London. Nevin joins from Credit Suisse where he was managing director of structured solutions. (Compiled by Sneha Banerjee)
* First searches at Audi since emissions scandal broke in 2015
* RF Industries Ltd- "custom cabling segment is being affected by weakness in telecom industry" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures up: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 8.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)