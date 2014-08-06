(Adds Willis Group)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

BANK OF ENGLAND

The Bank of England said its top insurance regulator, Julian Adams, was leaving to take on a role at major insurance group Prudential Plc.

GREENHILL & CO INC

The boutique investment bank said it hired Ken Anderson from UBS AG as a senior adviser for its London office. Anderson has also served as director general for United Kingdom's Department of Health and National Health Service.

PROTEGE PARTNERS

The asset management firm, which invests in small hedge funds, hired Michael Weinberg as chief investment strategist. He most recently headed the global equity business at FRM, a unit of hedge fund manager Man Group Plc.

EVERCORE PARTNERS INC

The boutique investment bank said it hired Mark Hanson from Barclays Plc as a senior managing director for its healthcare group. Hanson, who was most recently managing director of investment banking in Barclays' healthcare group, will join Evercore in October and be based in New York.

MARSH & MCLENNAN CO

Mercer, a subsidiary of insurer broker Marsh & McLennan Co , named Tatsuya Kamoi as market leader for the far east market. Prior to Mercer, Kamoi was vice president of industrial services business at International Business Machine Corp's Japan unit.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

Willis North America, part of insurance and reinsurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc, appointed Michael Connelly as managing partner of Willis of Colorado Inc.

