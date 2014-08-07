(Adds Houlihan Lokey)
DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP
Patrick Henry, a partner with Deloitte, has been appointed
vice chairman and leader of the firm's investment management
practice in the United States.
MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL PLC
The investment banking arm of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group named David Morland as executive
director and head of medium term notes (MTN). Morland joins from
UBS AG, where he was head of European and US MTN
trading.
VONTOBEL FINANCIAL PRODUCTS (ASIA PACIFIC) PTE LTD
The unit of Vontobel Holdings AG named Thomas
Sussli as its new head effective Oct. 1, and Eugene Lee as head
of sales financial products, Asia Pacific, effective Sept. 1.
Sussli joins from Credit Suisse and has extensive
experience in the structuring, settlement and sale of structured
products.
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC
The International investment bank said L. Gregory Manos has
joined the firm as director in tax and financial reporting
valuation services practice within financial advisory services.
He is based in Los Angeles.
