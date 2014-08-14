(Adds AXA Investment, Roth Capital)
Aug 14 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES
The securities services and investment operations unit of
France-based BNP Paribas SA appointed Nick Jenkins
head of technical for trustee and depositary services in the UK.
Jenkins joins from Citigroup Inc, where he was the head of
fiduciary oversight and research.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The unit of French financial holding company AXA SA
named Christophe Coquema global head of its client
group.
Coquema will replace Laurent Seyer, who has decided to leave
the firm, AXA Investment said.
ROTH CAPITAL PARTNERS
The investment bank hired John White from portfolio managing
firm Triple Double Advisors LLC as senior research analyst.
White will cover the resources sector, focusing on oil and gas,
Roth Capital said.
SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
The unit of French banking and financial services company
Societe Generale said Klaus Baader, chief economist
for Asia Pacific, will take on the additional role of head of
research, Asia, effective Sept. 1.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Tim Dowling, who oversaw market risk for the German lender's
structured finance and non-core unit, has retired, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Dowling is
being replaced by Daniel Britz, who will be based in London,
Bloomberg said.
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
U.S. Health Secretary Sylvia Burwell named Citigroup Inc
executive Kevin Thurm as senior counselor of the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which is
implementing the controversial U.S. Affordable Care Act.
OPTIONS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LLC
The financial cloud services provider named Stephen Morrow,
a former executive of NYSE Euronext, owner of the New York Stock
Exchange, as senior vice president and global head of account
management.
WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC
The UK-based investment management company named Bill Newton
and Andrew Powell as stockbrokers for its investment division.
Newton previously worked at Barclays Advisory Stockbroking as
vice president. Powell also joins from Barclays, where he spent
four years as a stockbroker.
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)