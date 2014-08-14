(Adds AXA Investment, Roth Capital)

Aug 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES

The securities services and investment operations unit of France-based BNP Paribas SA appointed Nick Jenkins head of technical for trustee and depositary services in the UK. Jenkins joins from Citigroup Inc, where he was the head of fiduciary oversight and research.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The unit of French financial holding company AXA SA named Christophe Coquema global head of its client group.

Coquema will replace Laurent Seyer, who has decided to leave the firm, AXA Investment said.

ROTH CAPITAL PARTNERS

The investment bank hired John White from portfolio managing firm Triple Double Advisors LLC as senior research analyst. White will cover the resources sector, focusing on oil and gas, Roth Capital said.

SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

The unit of French banking and financial services company Societe Generale said Klaus Baader, chief economist for Asia Pacific, will take on the additional role of head of research, Asia, effective Sept. 1.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Tim Dowling, who oversaw market risk for the German lender's structured finance and non-core unit, has retired, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Dowling is being replaced by Daniel Britz, who will be based in London, Bloomberg said.

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

U.S. Health Secretary Sylvia Burwell named Citigroup Inc executive Kevin Thurm as senior counselor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which is implementing the controversial U.S. Affordable Care Act.

OPTIONS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LLC

The financial cloud services provider named Stephen Morrow, a former executive of NYSE Euronext, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, as senior vice president and global head of account management.

WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC

The UK-based investment management company named Bill Newton and Andrew Powell as stockbrokers for its investment division. Newton previously worked at Barclays Advisory Stockbroking as vice president. Powell also joins from Barclays, where he spent four years as a stockbroker. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)