BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
BNY Mellon Wealth Management has hired Dawn Bitton as
portfolio manager at the firm's Denver office.
CITIGROUP INC
Citi Private Bank appointed Shane Hiller as director and
private banker at its San Francisco office.
The bank also named Danny Wise its European head of G10
foreign exchange trading in London, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Wise was
one of six foreign exchange employees at Credit Suisse Group AG
in London and New York who left the bank in a
cost-cutting drive in May.
CANTOR FITZGERALD & CO
The brokerage hired two Goldman Sachs Group Inc
executives to its foreign exchange sales and trading group.
Joseph Pinto was named senior managing director, while
Stephan McElreath was appointed vice president and were charged
with building out the brokerage's global forex trading business.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The German lender hired one executive each from Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
to bolster its IT compliance and security.
ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL
The asset management unit of Dutch banking and insurance
company ING Groep NV hired two executives for its
emerging market equity team.
TSB BANKING GROUP PLC
The British bank hired David Fenton from Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc (RBS) as chief economist. Fenton will
be responsible for providing intelligence and analysis to TSB's
senior management on economic issues impacting the business.
MEDLEY LLC
The owner of business development company Medley Capital
Corp said it promoted Senior Managing Director Brian
Dohmen to head of direct lending for eastern United States.
ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS
The investment management unit of German insurer and asset
manager Allianz SE appointed Joe Moody to its global
solutions business in a newly created role. He joins Allianz
from New York-based pension advisory firm Pacific Global
Advisors, where he was a senior independent adviser.
DELOITTE LLP
The accounting and consulting firm said Chief Executive Joe
Echevarria plans to retire later this month to follow his
interest in public service. Deloitte's board has named Chief
Financial Officer Frank Friedman as the CEO, pending completion
of a formal leadership election, which is under way.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Amrutha Gayathri in
Bangalore)