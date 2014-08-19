(Adds Towers Watson, First Gulf Bank; updates Pimco)
PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO (PIMCO)
The bond manager added four executives to its global
equities teams. Iain McNaught and Simon Peters will join as
senior vice presidents based in London, while Sean Heymann and
Aylon Ben-Shlomo will be dividend strategies analysts, based in
Newport Beach, California.
Pimco said on Monday it hired Mohsen Fahmi, a former
executive of Moore Capital Management, as managing director and
generalist portfolio manager, focusing on global fixed income
assets.
TOWERS WATSON & CO
The provider of human resources, risk and financial
management services named Eric Speer its global head of risk
consulting and software business. Speer, who replaces Rory
O'Brien, has been with Towers Watson for 25 years.
FIRST GULF BANK
The Abu Dhabi lender said it hired a former banker at
National Bank of Abu Dhabi as head of its corporate
finance advisory services.
HARGREAVE HALE
The UK-based stockbroking and asset management firm added
Ben McKeown to its investment management team in London. McKeown
joins Hargreave Hale from Killik & Co, where he was a private
client manager responsible for high-net-worth clients, charities
and trusts.
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC
The electronic trading platform operator said it hired David
Wright from Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc as head of
investor and dealer client sales in Europe and as a member of
its management team in London.
BDO LLP
The accountancy and business advisory firm named two
executives to its London-based forensic accounting team. Gavin
Williamson, a forensic accountant from accounting and consulting
firm Deloitte LLP, joined the firm as a partner, while Cathie
Cameron, who ran an independent consulting business, was named a
director.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
Thomas Montag will become the company's sole chief operating
officer as co-COO David Darnell takes a new title after asking
to relocate to Florida, Bloomberg reported.
Darnell will serve as vice chairman and continue to oversee
global wealth and investment management and business banking,
Chief Executive Brian Moynihan wrote in a memo to employees, the
report said.
SAC CAPITAL ADVISORS
Thomas Conheeney, who served as president during the years
the hedge fund was being investigated for insider trading, has
stepped down from the position at successor organization Point72
Asset Management, Point72 said on Monday.
MANULIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager appointed Peter Warnes as head of
Portfolio Solutions Group (PSG), international, based in Hong
Kong. Warnes joins from JP Morgan Asset Management, where he
managed global equity and global multi-asset investment
portfolios.
EVERSTONE GROUP
The India-focused private equity fund has hired a top
executive from Goldman Sachs in Asia as its new chief
executive, it said on Tuesday. Brooks Entwistle was most
recently chairman of Goldman Sachs Southeast Asia and CEO of the
investment bank's Singapore operations.
CHINA RENAISSANCE SECURITIES
The China-based boutique investment bank hired Gloria Lu as
its new head of equities based in Hong Kong, according to an
internal memo seen by Reuters.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The asset management arm of Northern Trust named five senior
investment officers to its outsourced chief investment officer
services.
VERIT ADVISORS
The boutique investment firm promoted Patrick Kane and Alex
McVey to senior associates.
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)