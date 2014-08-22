(Adds Santander UK)
** SANTANDER UK PLC LTD
The firm's unit, Santander Asset Management UK Ltd,
appointed Divya Manek as a fund manager in its global European
fixed-income team, focusing on European bond strategies.
** NAIROBI SECURITIES EXCHANGE LTD IPO-NAIR.NR
Chief executive Peter Mwangi will step down in November
after completing two three-year terms market rules allow, the
exchange said on Friday. Mwangi oversaw its long-term goal of
opening up ownership of the stock market to non-brokers through
an initial public offering that closed last week.
** NORTHWEST BANCSHARES INC
The holding company of Northwest Savings Bank said it
appointed William Harvey Jr as chief financial officer.
The company also named Steven Fisher as chief revenue
officer.
