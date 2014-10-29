(Adds Hartford Funds, Boston Private Bank & Trust Co, BNY
Mellon; updates Deutsche Bank)
Oct 29 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The German bank reshuffled and expanded its management board
by naming a Goldman Sachs banker Marcus Schenck as chief
financial officer, replacing Stefan Krause on May 21.
The bank also said it appointed Bryan Kraft director and
lead research analyst covering the U.S. media, cable and
satellite sectors within the bank's markets division.
HARTFORD FUNDS
The provider of mutual funds and college savings plans
appointed Bill Dougherty as senior vice president to oversee its
defined contribution investment-only (DCIO) distribution team.
BOSTON PRIVATE BANK & TRUST CO
The wealth management and private banking firm said Carol
Katzman joined as vice president of its residential mortgage
lending business.
BNY MELLON
The world's largest custody bank by assets said it appointed
Luis Castellanos as managing director for business development
in BNY Mellon Wealth Management in Florida. The bank said
Castellanos will report to Florida regional President Joe
Fernandez.
BINCKBANK
The head of the Dutch discount broker Koen Beentjes is
stepping down, as the brokerage reported sharp falls in profits.
BGC PARTNERS INC
The interdealer broker said it appointed Phil Cramp as head
of credit, repo and EGBs in London. Cramp, who assumes office on
Dec. 1, replaces Rob Kitchin.
(Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)