INTERACTIVE INVESTOR
The UK-based online investment service provider, said it
appointed Andy Pomfret non-executive director. Pomfret was the
chief executive of wealth manager Rathbone Brothers Plc
for 10 years, before retiring from the role in February,
Interactive Investor said in a statement.
MORNINGSTAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP
The company, a unit of Morningstar Inc, said it
hired Clemence Dachicourt and Marina Jelesova as portfolio
managers, based in London.
DELOITTE LLP
The company said it appointed Kenny Smith a vice chairman
and the leader of its banking and securities practice. Smith, a
Deloitte Consulting LLP principal, succeeds Bob Contri, the
audit firm said in a statement.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The bank said it appointed Mark Hathaway a senior wealth
director in BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Los Angeles office.
MORGAN STANLEY
The bank said it appointed Tevfik Aksoy the country head for
Turkey. Tevfik was previously head of Central and Eastern
Europe, Middle East and Africa economics, responsible mainly for
Turkey and Israel, Morgan Stanley said in a statement.
THE BANK OF PORTUGAL
The bank, which has been under fire from opposition parties
for its handling of the Banco Espirito Santo crisis, said its
director of prudential supervision of banks and his deputy quit
on Thursday.
The central bank said in a statement that director Luis
Costa Ferreira and his deputy Pedro Machado had resigned to
"pursue new professional projects".
INTEGRO GROUP
The risk management firm said it made three senior
appointments in its Portland, New York and Chicago offices. Kate
Bauer joined as vice president in casualty practice at the
Portland office, responsible for executing customized risk
strategies and solutions, Integro said in a statement.
PENSIONS AND INVESTMENT RESEARCH CONSULTANTS LTD (PIRC)
The European corporate governance and shareholder advisory
consultancy, said it appointed Ian Jones to its leadership team.
With over 25 years of experience in corporate governance, Jones
will be responsible for enhancing PIRC's quality assurance plans
and strengthening its corporate engagement strategies, PIRC
said.
(Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)