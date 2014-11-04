(Adds Virtus Investment, Menzies LLP, Jupiter Group, AXA
VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS INC
Asset management company said it appointed Brian Portnoy as
vice president and director of investment education.
MENZIES LLP
The UK-based accountancy firm said it promoted Amy Askew
from associate director to partner.
JUPITER GROUP
The UK-based asset management firm said it appointed Ross
Teverson from Standard Life Investments to the newly
created role of head of strategy, global emerging markets.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The unit of French financial company AXA SA, said
it appointed Stephen Sexeny head of U.S. Client Group.
BATS GLOBAL MARKETS
The No. 2 U.S. stock exchange operator by volume said on
Tuesday it appointed market veteran Chris Concannon as its
president, effective Dec. 15.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Zar Amrolia, who helped to build the German bank into the
world's biggest fixed-income dealer, will leave as co-head of
debt and currency trading in London to lead technology
improvement efforts, Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday. Richard
Herman, the New York-based co-head of the same division, will
assume responsibility for the entire operation, a spokesman
said.
Also the bank's asset & wealth management division said
Tuesday it hired broker, Kevin Laurie, to its New York Private
Client Services office on Wall Street, the latest in a handful
of hires Deutsche has made this year.
BROOKS MACDONALD INTERNATIONAL
The unit of Brooks Macdonald Group Plc said it
appointed David Smith senior investment manager in its Guernsey
office.
WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC
The UK-based Investment management company said it appointed
Sue White investment manager in its Birmingham office.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm said it appointed Hiromi Wada
president and representative director for Japan.
