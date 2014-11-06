BRIEF-Gaslog announces pricing of public offering of 8.875 pct senior notes due 2022
* Gaslog Ltd announces pricing of public offering of 8.875% senior notes due 2022
Nov 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CASEY, QUIRK & ASSOCIATES LLC
The management consulting firm named Peter Chambers as a senior adviser for Europe.
BNY MELLON CORP
The bank appointed Marcelino Pendas as a senior director and team leader in the company's international wealth management group's Miami office.
SANDITON ASSET MANAGEMENT
London-based asset management firm said it appointed Guy Hill senior investment director.
RATHBONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The UK-based investment management firm appointed Will Roberts as an investment director in its Liverpool office.
MORGAN STANLEY
The financial services company's investment management unit has named Jens Nystedt as managing director at its emerging markets debt team.
PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS
The asset manager said it named John Thornton as non-executive chairman, effective Nov. 21.
BEAZLEY PLC
The specialist insurer appointed Maryval Rubel, Safeer Mohammed and Amy Krych as underwriters to its private enterprise team, which focuses on the professional liability needs of small businesses. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)
* Gaslog Ltd announces pricing of public offering of 8.875% senior notes due 2022
* Gulf Resources reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Everi Holdings completes settlement agreement with former president and CEO