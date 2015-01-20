Jan 20 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC
The bank appointed Jan Masek and Oskar von Kretschmann in
its mergers and acquisition (M&A) and institutional sales teams
in Germany.
LONDON & CAPITAL
The wealth management firm appointed Guy McGlashan chief
operating officer. He joins from Coutts & Co, privately-owned
London & Capital said in a statement.
AMLIN PLC
The British insurer appointed Edward Herrera a senior
underwriter at its Miami office. Herrera will report to Louis de
Segonzac, who leads the underwriters team at Miami.
ACE GROUP
The property and casualty insurer has appointed Marcel Van
Peenen regional professional indemnity manager for Asia.
WELLS FARGO & CO
Wells Fargo Advisors, a subsidiary of the U.S. mortgage
lender, appointed Seth Barnes managing director-market manager
for its northeast Ohio market.
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)