Jan 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

HSBC

The bank appointed Jan Masek and Oskar von Kretschmann in its mergers and acquisition (M&A) and institutional sales teams in Germany.

LONDON & CAPITAL

The wealth management firm appointed Guy McGlashan chief operating officer. He joins from Coutts & Co, privately-owned London & Capital said in a statement.

AMLIN PLC

The British insurer appointed Edward Herrera a senior underwriter at its Miami office. Herrera will report to Louis de Segonzac, who leads the underwriters team at Miami.

ACE GROUP

The property and casualty insurer has appointed Marcel Van Peenen regional professional indemnity manager for Asia.

WELLS FARGO & CO

Wells Fargo Advisors, a subsidiary of the U.S. mortgage lender, appointed Seth Barnes managing director-market manager for its northeast Ohio market. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)