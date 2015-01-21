BRIEF-KeyCorp says CEO Beth Mooney's 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million
* CEO Beth Mooney's 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million versus about $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nh3HRw) Further company coverage:
Jan 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SCHRODER & CO BANK AG
The company appointed Marc Brodard as head of its Geneva branch to help grow its wealth management business in Switzerland.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
David Owens will join the company's loan syndications team in London later this month.
UNION BANCAIRE PRIVEE
The Swiss private bank appointed Koon Chow as senior macro and foreign exchange strategist in its emerging markets and fixed income team.
KR GROUP
The financial specialist appointed Michael Schaefer as chief operating officer to spearhead its expansion efforts. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
