BRIEF-Charles Schwab CEO Walter Bettinger's fy total compensation was $19.55 mln
* CEO Walter Bettinger's FY total compensation was $19.55 million versus $12.34 million in FY 2015
Jan 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
U.S. BANK
The wealth management division of U.S. Bancorp, named Dan Farley regional investment director for its Private Client Reserve.
UBS INVESTMENT BANK
The investment bank appointed Dan Waldman head of foreign exchange G10 strategy team, effective Jan. 26.
He will report to Stephane Deo, the global head of macro strategy at the bank. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
* CEO Walter Bettinger's FY total compensation was $19.55 million versus $12.34 million in FY 2015
* Merrimack stockholders approve sale of Onivyde and generic version of Doxil to Ipsen for up to $1.025 billion