BULGARIAN CENTRAL BANK
The governor of the bank nominated one of his deputies to
take over the banking supervision department, following the
dismissal of the previous head in the wake of a banking crisis
last year.
"A proposal for the appointment of Dimitar Kostov was
submitted to the parliament on behalf of central bank's
governor, Ivan Iskrov," the central bank said in a statement.
PENNSYLVANIAN TREASURY
Rob McCord, one of the more activist officials to hold the
elected position of treasurer, announced his resignation, saying
he had achieved his goals. Newly elected Governor Tom Wolf will
appoint a successor to serve out the rest of McCord's term,
which ends in 2016.
ABN AMRO
The Dutch bank has appointed a new country executive for the
United Arab Emirates as the previous head is to leave.
AON PLC
Aon Hewitt, the retirement and health solutions business of
unit of the company, appointed Jorge Huitron as a senior
consultant to its manager research team.
EVERCORE PARTNERS INC
The company appointed Jay Chandler as a senior managing
director in the equity capital markets arm of its investment
banking business.
CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC
The company appointed Jerry Salinas as chief financial
officer, succeeding Phillip Green, effective Jan. 28.
Green, 60, who has served as CFO since 1995, was appointed
president, succeeding David Beck, who has elected to retire.
MORNINGSTAR INC
Morningstar Investment Management Group appointed Mark
Watson as director of UK Intermediary Sales for its
discretionary managed portfolios service.
GLENCORE
The company's physical copper trader Sebastien Le Page has
resigned after almost two decades working at one of the world's
top commodity trading houses, an industry source told Reuters .
AMMB HOLDINGS BHD
Malaysia's fifth biggest lender, said its group managing
director, Ashok Ramamurthy, has resigned with immediate effect
and the firm is now identifying a replacement.
INDRA
The Spanish technology company said its board had agreed to
name Fernando Abril-Martorell as chairman, replacing veteran
boss Javier Monzon after he resigned.
PENSION INSURANCE CORP
The specialist insurer named Tracy Blackwell chief
executive, effective June 30.
