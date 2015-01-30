Jan 30 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
appointments were announced on Friday.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager, a unit of U.S. Bancorp,
appointed Gordon Boerner regional banking manager, West region,
for its Private Client Reserve. Boerner will lead the region's
team of private bankers for the Reserve from California to
Colorado.
DMS OFFSHORE INVESTMENT SERVICES
The fund governance firm appointed former Goldman Sachs
Group Inc executive Westley Chapman as a director.
Chapman, will be based in New York, will serve on the boards of
investment funds, providing oversight on governance and
compliance matters.
JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC
The insurance broker named Duncan Howorth chief executive of
its UK employee benefits business, replacing Mark Wood, who is
retiring. Howorth, who will assume his new role from June 1, is
currently the CEO of JLT Asia, Jardine Lloyd said.
RAIFFEISEN
The Swiss cooperative lender said its long-time Chief
Executive, Pierin Vincenz, will step down at the end of March
next year after turning 60.
(Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)