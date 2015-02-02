Feb 2 The following financial services industry
** JPMORGAN CHASE AND CO
The financial services company appointed Katsuyuki Kuki as
chairman of Banking in Japan to strengthen collaboration between
its investment banking and corporate banking divisions.
** STANDARD CHARTERED
The banking group appointed Chris Bayliss as head of
personal segments, and Anders Carlstorm as head of digital
banking, based in Singapore.
** SOCIETE GENERALE CIB
The unit of French bank Societe Generale SA,
appointed Sadia Ricke as head of global finance for Asia
Pacific, effective Jan. 1.
** BLACKROCK INC
The world's largest asset manager appointed Christopher Hall
as managing director for its Asia Fundamental Equities team.
** AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The unit of French financial company AXA SA,
appointed Henrik Donner and David Andersson co-heads for the
Nordic region. AXA Investment also appointed Viktoria Orhamn
client service manager.
** CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE
The investment bank and brokerage firm named Richard
Hickinbotham as head of European equity research to focus on the
expansion of Cantor's European equity research platform by
building out and extending sector coverage, and covering the
industrials sector.
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)