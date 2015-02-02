(Adds Coutts, Cinven)
Feb 2 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The company appointed Katsuyuki Kuki as chairman of banking
in Japan to strengthen collaboration between its investment
banking and corporate banking divisions.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The banking group appointed Chris Bayliss as head of
personal segments, and Anders Carlstorm as head of digital
banking, based in Singapore.
SOCIETE GENERALE CIB
The unit of French bank Societe Generale SA
appointed Sadia Ricke as head of global finance for Asia
Pacific, effective Jan. 1.
BLACKROCK INC
The world's largest asset manager appointed Christopher Hall
as managing director for its Asia Fundamental Equities team.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The unit of French financial company AXA SA
appointed Henrik Donner and David Andersson as co-heads for the
Nordic region. AXA Investment also appointed Viktoria Orhamn
client service manager.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group
said it appointed John Saunders as managing director for western
European, American and resident non-domiciled clients.
CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE
The investment bank and brokerage firm named Richard
Hickinbotham as head of European equity research.
CINVEN
The London-based private equity firm promoted Yalin
Karadogan to partner from managing director. It also promoted
principals Maxim Crewe and Pontus Pettersson to partners.
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)