(Adds F&C Investments, Tilney Bestinvest)

Feb 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The company appointed Katsuyuki Kuki as chairman of banking in Japan to strengthen collaboration between its investment banking and corporate banking divisions.

STANDARD CHARTERED

The banking group appointed Chris Bayliss as head of personal segments, and Anders Carlstorm as head of digital banking, based in Singapore.

SOCIETE GENERALE CIB

The unit of French bank Societe Generale SA appointed Sadia Ricke as head of global finance for Asia Pacific, effective Jan. 1.

BLACKROCK INC

The world's largest asset manager appointed Christopher Hall as managing director for its Asia Fundamental Equities team.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The unit of French financial company AXA SA appointed Henrik Donner and David Andersson as co-heads for the Nordic region. AXA Investment also appointed Viktoria Orhamn client service manager.

COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group said it appointed John Saunders as managing director for western European, American and resident non-domiciled clients.

CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE

The investment bank and brokerage firm named Richard Hickinbotham as head of European equity research.

F&C INVESTMENTS

The asset management company, a unit of BMO Asset Management, appointed Alex Howe sales director in its UK wholesale team.

CINVEN

The London-based private equity firm promoted Yalin Karadogan to partner from managing director. It also promoted principals Maxim Crewe and Pontus Pettersson to partners.

TILNEY BESTINVEST

The investment and financial planning firm appointed James Collings as compliance director. Collings joins from Schroders Plc where he led the compliance team. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)