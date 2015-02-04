UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ALIXPARTNERS
The business advisory firm appointed Shiv Shivaraman, Jeff Howe and Cosmo Takamatsu as managing directors. Shivaraman and Takamatsu join at its enterprise improvement team in the United States and Japan respectively, while Howe joins as the head of its coverage of private-equity firms in New York.
PUMA INVESTMENTS
The tax-efficient investment specialist appointed Shane Weston senior business development manager. Weston joins Puma from Meteor Asset Management where he was responsible for distribution of the firm's structured products. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.