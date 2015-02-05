Feb 5 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WARBURG PINCUS
The private equity firm hired René Obermann as a managing
director and partner in its London office. Obermann was the CEO
of Ziggo NV until its acquisition by Liberty Global
last year.
FTI CONSULTING INC
The business advisory firm hired Arnaud Salla as a managing
director and co-head of its strategic communications business in
Paris.
NORDIC CAPITAL
The private equity firm appointed Raj Shah as a partner as
it expands its healthcare investment team.
BORROWERSFIRST
The lending platform has appointed Dave Tomlinson as
president and CEO. Tomlinson joins the company after five years
as president and chief operating officer at Progress Financial,
a consumer lender focused on the under-served Hispanic market.
PEAK REINSURANCE
The Hong Kong-based reinsurer, backed by Fosun International
Ltd, has appointed Jackie Wong senior vice president,
mergers and acquisitions.
INSIGHT INVESTMENT
The European asset management firm appointed Shankar Athreya
head of its farmland investments team.
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
The private equity and venture capital firm hired Ignazio
Torrepadula as senior adviser from the Boston Consulting Group
to boost its presence in Italy.
