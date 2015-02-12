(Adds Russell Investments and HSBC Bank USA)
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The Seattle-based firm appointed Alexandre Martin and
Richard Palmer addition implementation portfolio managers to
boost its global transition management team.
HSBC BANK USA
The subsidiary of HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Wyatt
Crowell senior executive vice president and head of commercial
banking for North America, effective immediately.
BAIN CAPITAL
Nigel Walder is leaving his role in JP Morgan's leveraged
finance team to join private equity firm Bain Capital, according
to sources with knowledge of the matter.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank's Asia Pacific investment banking Vice Chairman
Todd Marin has retired from the firm, according to an internal
memo described to Reuters. A JPMorgan spokesman confirmed the
contents of the memo.
MEDIOBANCA
Felipe De Grado, a former Lehman Brothers and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc equity capital markets banker, has joined
Mediobanca as a managing director in London.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
The company's commercial banking unit appointed Lucy Barton
as a director in its financial markets business. Barton joins
Lloyds bank wealth and foreign exchange team from Investec Plc
.
RHB CAPITAL GROUP
Managing Director Kellee Kam Chee Khiong has resigned,
according to RHB Banking Group's announcement on the local
bourse. The fourth-largest Malaysian bank by assets said it had
a succession plan in place.
OPPENHEIMER & CO INC
The brokerage firm's investment banking unit appointed Nigel
Bell a managing director in its consumer and retail team. Bell
was previously managing partner at Bell Capital Advisory
Partners, a boutique investment bank he founded.
