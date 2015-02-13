Feb 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank has appointed William Weaver as head of debt capital markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa replacing Paul Young, who left the firm last month, according to an internal memo seen by IFR. Weaver currently runs the bank's CEEMEA debt capital markets business. (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)