WELLS FARGO PRIVATE BANK
The wealth management unit of Wells Fargo & Co hired
Kevin Driscoll as financial adviser and Tom Eberhardt as senior
fiduciary officer at its Boston office.
UNION INVESTMENT GROUP
The Frankfurt-based asset manager named Deutsche Bank AG
executive Benjardin Gartner as head of equity fund
management.
FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS
Investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc,
which operates as Franklin Templeton Investments, named
Stephanie Ouwendijk as a vice president and portfolio manager.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank appointed Marie Hong as an executive director for
its global treasury solutions unit within its transaction
banking business. The bank also appointed Jasmine Tan and Viplav
Rathore as executive directors for its treasury solutions team.
BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS
The asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA,
appointed Simon Roberts as head of global equity team.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The German bank appointed Mark Cullen as global head of
group audit, effective March 1, according to a copy of an
internal memo provided to Reuters by Deutsche Bank.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The Seattle-based asset manager appointed Alexandre Martin
as portfolio manager in its transition management division.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The securities brokerage division of Bank of America Corp
hired Kenji Abe as chief Japan equity strategist.
SOURCE UK SERVICES LTD
Europe's exchange-traded products provider promoted Kevin
Gant, James King and Stephen Crowe to the position of managing
director.
OURCROWD
Anthony DeChellis, the former head of the private wealth
businesses of Switzerland's two biggest banks in the Americas,
has been named president and a managing partner of OurCrowd, an
Israel-based venture capital firm that raises money through a
form of crowd-funding.
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)