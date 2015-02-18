(Adds Legg Mason, Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management)
LEGG MASON INC
The asset manager hired mutual fund company Vanguard Group's
executives, Rick Genoni and Brandon Clark, to boost its
exchange-traded funds business.
DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The asset management unit of Deutsche Bank AG,
named Santiago Trigo managing director and market head for
Southern Cone and Andean region in Latin America.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The asset manager, part of Standard Life Plc, added
two executives to its infrastructure debt team.
MERCIA FUND MANAGEMENT
The venture capital firm, a unit of Mercia Technologies Plc
, named Peter Dines an investment director, heading
life sciences.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The business management advisory firm named Age Lindenbergh
managing director and leader of its financial services
transactions team in Europe.
INTELLECT DESIGN ARENA LTD
The financial technology provider named Andrew England
director of its British unit and head of strategy of its
transaction banking division, iGTB.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
The boutique investment bank fired its leading restructuring
partner Michael Kramer for allegedly soliciting colleagues to
leave the firm to set up a new one, the Financial Times
reported.
HSH NORDBANK AG
The German landesbank's Chief Risk Officer, Edwin
Wartenweiler, will step down when his current contract expires
to take up "new career challenges".
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)