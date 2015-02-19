BRIEF-Grubhub says CEO Matthew Maloney's 2016 total compensation was $943,080
* CEO Matthew Maloney's 2016 total compensation was $943,080 versus $8.3 million in 2015 – SEC filing
Feb 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset management unit of AXA SA named Monique Diaz global head of compliance. Based in Paris, Diaz will report to Christian Gissler, global head of risks and controls.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
U.S. Bancorp's wealth management arm named Taskeen Pagany as a private banker. She will be based in Chicago and work in the bank's The Private Client Reserve.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
The insurance and reinsurance broker appointed Christine LaSala as chairperson of its North America business. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
* CEO Matthew Maloney's 2016 total compensation was $943,080 versus $8.3 million in 2015 – SEC filing
* New York REIT -on March 30, co through unit exercised right to acquire remaining 51.1% interests in Worldwide Holdings Llc it does not currently own