RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES
Raymond James & Associates hired a team of advisers from
Ameriprise Financial Services Inc, a unit of asset manager and
brokerage firm Ameriprise Financial Inc. The employee
broker-dealer subsidiary of Raymond James Financial said Ty G
Rogers, Donald Furuya and John Fleishman joined its new office
in Irvine, California.
DEKABANK
The German lender and fund manager appointed Manuela Better,
the former CEO of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, to the newly created
position of chief risk officer, effective June.
LEONTEQ AG
The investment technology provider hired Jeremy Ng from
Goldman Sachs Group Inc as deputy chief executive at its
Singapore office. Jeremy Ng will be responsible for building the
Swiss company's business in Hong Kong and Singapore.
