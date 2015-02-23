Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAUDI FRANSI CAPITAL
The chief executive of the investment banking arm of Banque Saudi Fransi, has resigned to take up a position in the kingdom's royal court, a source aware of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE
The financial services, named Caspar Kydd as director of institutional equity sales, focusing on generalist small and mid-cap sales.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The asset manager, part of Standard Life Plc, named Aaron Kilberg as director for U.S. business development.
JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co rehired Jonathon Griggs as director of applied research for the global fixed income, currencies and commodities group.
GREENHILL & CO INC
The New York-based investment bank named JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Jon Gidney as vice-chairman and managing director. Greenhill also hired Bryce Dakin as managing director, mainly focusing on the semiconductor and electronics businesses of the technology sector.
3I GROUP PLC
The investment management firm hired Christoph Rinnert, Michael Bernard and Rutger Vos as advisers in its private equity business in Europe and North America.
DUKE STREET
The private equity firm hired Stuart McMinnies from investment management firm 3i Group as a partner.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE
The property and casualty insurer appointed Malin Fredriksson Asia regional head of First Party Lines and Kiran Prakash Asia regional head of Engineering and Construction.
WARBURG PINCUS LLC
The private equity firm hired Andrew Higginson as a senior adviser, primarily focusing on new investments in the European consumer and retail sectors.
NEUBERGER BERMAN
The investment management firm appointed Jahangir Aka head of its Middle East and North Africa business.
EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF CHINA
The deputy governor of China's central bank, Hu Xiaolian, has been appointed the chairwoman and Communist Party chief of the policy lender, according to a statement on the bank's website.
WINTON CAPITAL GROUP
The British hedge fund firm said it appointed David Walker, outgoing chairman of Barclays Plc, as chairman. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.