Feb 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

COPPER ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC

The equity management firm named Timothy Codrington as portfolio manager.

RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES

The Raymond James Financial Inc's broker-dealer unit hired John Sedberry and Zachary Jones as advisers in its San Diego office.

PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES

The investment bank said Len Sheer, Amrit Agrawal and Bob Lauria will join its debt capital markets group.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The global commercial and corporate banking unit of Bank of America Corp hired Tristan Cheesman as head of European ABS syndicate. Cheesman joins from the ABS syndicate desk at JP Morgan, which he joined in September 2012 from Commerzbank.

BNY MELLON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Ralph Studley to the newly created position of director of investment strategy.

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC

The electronic bond-trading platform operator appointed David Krein as head of its research division.

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC

The exchange and clearing house operator added Chris Rhodes and Gordon Bennett to its derivatives markets team.

SC LOWY

SC LOWY

The fixed income specialist appointed Florian Schmidt head of debt capital markets to oversee the expansion of the company's primary debt issuance capabilities on the public bond side as well as in private special situations.