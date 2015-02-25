(Adds Raymond James, E&Y, Fred Alger)
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The audit firm named Cathleen Koch principal and Americas
tax policy leader.
RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES
The broker-dealer unit of Raymond James Financial Inc
, appointed Marta Shen and A.K. Mashhoon advisers in its
Atlanta office.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Henry Mulholland, head of equities for the Americas for the
global commercial and corporate banking unit of Bank of America
Corp, will retire after more than 25 years with the
bank, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR.
BLACKROCK INC
The world's largest money manager appointed Thomas Muller as
managing director and portfolio manager of its European real
estate business.
FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT INC
The asset manager said Teresa McRoberts had returned to the
firm as the head of its healthcare team.
INVESCO PERPETUAL
The unit of investment manager Invesco Ltd appointed
Asad Bhatti as deputy fund manager of its high yield fund.
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES
The unit of BNP Paribas SA appointed Andrea
Cattaneo as the head of Brazil.
CAPITAL GROUP COS INC
The privately held investment manager appointed Fabian
Wallmeier director of its institutional business in Switzerland.
