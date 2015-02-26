(Adds Morgan Stanley, Towergate Insurance)

Feb 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The banking group said it had promoted two regional heads of its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) business to global M&A co-heads, and made one of its previous global M&A co-heads a global M&A co-chairman.

MORGAN STANLEY

The bank told advisers that Doug Ketterer, the firm's head of strategy and client management, is retiring, according to an internal memo sent to employees and seen by Reuters.

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank lifted a three-person team from the Royal Bank of Canada to grow its presence in the student loan asset-backed securities market, according to a company memo.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The business management advisory firm named David Paris as senior director.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The audit firm said Ray Iler will join its financial services organization's wealth & asset management practice.

TOWERGATE INSURANCE

The British insurance broker appointed Scott Egan as its interim chief executive.

FIRST DATA CORP

The U.S. payment processor, controlled by KKR & Co, named banker Gustavo Marin to head its Latin America unit, as the company steps up plans to grow in the region's major economies, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The British bank said former JPMorgan Chase & Co investment bank boss Bill Winters will take over as chief executive in June to replace Peter Sands, after investors demanded change at the helm following two years of problems.

KPMG

The audit, tax and accounting firm appointed William O'Mara as global head of audit, effective March 1.

BARCLAYS PLC

Kevin McKay, who began his Wall Street legal career in 1978 at E.F. Hutton, will join the British bank's wealth and investment management division in the Americas next month as general counsel.

WELLS FARGO ADVISORS

The lender has hired three advisers over the last two weeks from rival Morgan Stanley, where they had managed nearly $400 million in combined client assets, the brokerage said on Wednesday.

VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of Vontobel Holding AG appointed Bobby Ross Bostic senior relationship manager focusing on its business in Australia and New Zealand.

PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS

The investment manager appointed Ana Dhoraisingam managing director, head of institutional business for Southeast Asia. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)