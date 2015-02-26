(Adds Morgan Stanley, Towergate Insurance)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The banking group said it had promoted two regional heads of
its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) business to global M&A
co-heads, and made one of its previous global M&A co-heads a
global M&A co-chairman.
MORGAN STANLEY
The bank told advisers that Doug Ketterer, the firm's head
of strategy and client management, is retiring, according to an
internal memo sent to employees and seen by
Reuters.
CREDIT SUISSE
The bank lifted a three-person team from the Royal Bank of
Canada to grow its presence in the student loan asset-backed
securities market, according to a company memo.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The business management advisory firm named David Paris as
senior director.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The audit firm said Ray Iler will join its financial
services organization's wealth & asset management
practice.
TOWERGATE INSURANCE
The British insurance broker appointed Scott Egan as its
interim chief executive.
FIRST DATA CORP
The U.S. payment processor, controlled by KKR & Co,
named banker Gustavo Marin to head its Latin America unit, as
the company steps up plans to grow in the region's major
economies, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The British bank said former JPMorgan Chase & Co
investment bank boss Bill Winters will take over as chief
executive in June to replace Peter Sands, after investors
demanded change at the helm following two years of problems.
KPMG
The audit, tax and accounting firm appointed William O'Mara
as global head of audit, effective March 1.
BARCLAYS PLC
Kevin McKay, who began his Wall Street legal career in 1978
at E.F. Hutton, will join the British bank's wealth and
investment management division in the Americas next month as
general counsel.
WELLS FARGO ADVISORS
The lender has hired three advisers over the last two weeks
from rival Morgan Stanley, where they had managed nearly
$400 million in combined client assets, the brokerage said on
Wednesday.
VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of Vontobel Holding AG appointed Bobby
Ross Bostic senior relationship manager focusing on its business
in Australia and New Zealand.
PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS
The investment manager appointed Ana Dhoraisingam managing
director, head of institutional business for Southeast Asia.
