UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse pays CEO $12 mln for 2016, ups bonus pool
* Bank says preparations continuing for Swiss unit IPO (Adds CEO and chairman quote on Swiss IPO, detail)
March 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
U.S. BANCORP
The wealth management firm named Brian Lee a portfolio manager in its Private Client Reserve business in New York.
FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL
Britain's accounting watchdog appointed Mark Babington deputy director of audit policy.
JP MORGAN CHASE & CO
The Wall Street bank appointed Callum Mitchell-Thomson head of investment banking for Germany, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.
INSIGHT INVESTMENT
The European asset management firm appointed Heneg Parthenay head of insurance.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Loh Boon Chye, head of Asia-Pacific global markets for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has decided to leave the firm, an internal note said, more than two years after joining the U.S. bank from Deutsche Bank.
MEDIOBANCA BANCA DI CREDITO FINANZIARIO SPA
The Italian investment bank has appointed Emmanuel Moulin as deputy head of France and Benelux.
CAPITAL GROUP COS INC
The privately held investment manager hired Henning Busch from Credit Suisse Group AG to help build the firm's institutional clients business in Germany as part of its expansion plans for Europe.
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
The fund manager appointed William Shaw to its direct property team as head of segregated property mandates of Asia Pacific.
GMT COMMUNICATIONS PARTNERS
The European private equity firm said it promoted Natalie Tydeman to senior partner, effective January 2015. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
March 24 Gold miner Acacia Mining said it was incurring an average daily loss of more than $1 million in revenue at its two mines in Tanzania due to a local government directive banning exports of gold and copper concentrate from the country.