VERIS WEALTH PARTNERS

The wealth management firm said it hired Jane Swan from Northern Trust Corp as senior wealth manager.

TARGET ADVISERS LLP

The UK-based healthcare property investment firm appointed Paul Wylie portfolio manager and Helen Morrow financial accountant to its Stirling headquarters.

CREDIT SUISSE Group AG

Credit Suisse retail analyst Gary Balter has joined the bank's investment banking division as a senior adviser, according to an internal memo.

BLACKROCK INC

James Charrington stepped down as the investment management firm's executive chairman in Europe, Middle East and Africa this week after more than two decades at the world's biggest money manager, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP MERRILL LYNCH

Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit has hired Lewis Steinberg from Credit Suisse Group AG to serve as its in-house tax expert, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

CITIGROUP

The bank is set to make a round of redundancies within its markets and securities business in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, according to an internal memo sent to staff yesterday and seen by IFR.

AFRICAN BANK INVESTMENTS

The administrators of the failed South African lender said they were in talks to appoint a new chief executive by the end of the month.

TOWERS WATSON & CO

The financial management services provider appointed industry veteran Kate Hollis to its credit research team.

GUGGENHEIM PARTNERS

The U.S. financial services firm has hired Jeff Hoffman and Joseph Kohls as senior managing directors to bolster its healthcare investment banking team, the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1DNHoGL)

REYL & CIE LTD

The Geneva-based bank appointed Nicolas Duchene as partner and member of its executive committee.

ANTHEMIS GROUP SA

The digital financial services investment and advisory firm said Brett King, founder and Chief Executive of Moven, joined as a venture partner.

CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BHD

Malaysia's second largest lender by assets said Chief Financial Officer Kenny Kim resigned due to "leadership changes at the bank" and would be replaced by his deputy, Shahnaz Farouque Jammal Ahmad. Kim will become an advisor to CEO Zafrul Aziz.