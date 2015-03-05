(Adds Credit Suisse, F&C Investments)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

UBS GROUP AG

The Switzerland-based financial services provider has hired a team of three executives for its U.S. consumer and retail investment banking unit from boutique investment bank Evercore Partners Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an internal memo it saw.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The company has named Carola Schmettow the chief executive of its German unit HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG, replacing Andreas Schmitz who led the bank since 2006.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Barend Fruithof, the head of Swiss corporate and institutional clients, is leaving the Zurich-based bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, part of a raft of changes designed to draw the unit closer into its private bank's strategy.

MERCER

The unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos appointed Amit Popat as its leader for fiduciary management, growth markets.

F&C INVESTMENTS

The asset management company, a unit of BMO Asset Management Corp, appointed David Walker as an investment director, F&C private equity funds. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)