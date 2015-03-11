(Adds Legg Mason, William Blair)
March 11 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
One of the bank's highest producing financial advisers in
Indiana, Tom Buck, left the firm last week, according to a Bank
of America spokesman.
LEGG MASON INC
The asset manager said it appointed Ursula Schliessler as
chief administrative officer, effective April. Schliessler,
currently head of global distribution business management at
Legg Mason, will be based in London.
WILLIAM BLAIR & CO
Investment bank William Blair & Co appointed James O'Connor
managing director and global head of venture capital coverage.
O'Connor joins from MVC Capital, where he led originations of
venture capital, private equity and debt
recapitalizations.
BAIRD
The employee-owned financial services company hired six
advisers from UBS Financial Services, Morgan Stanley
and Bank of Kentucky Financial Corp.
FALCON PRIVATE BANK
The Swiss-based bank said it elected Walter Berchtold as a
member of its board of directors, effective March 10.
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)