EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC
The company named Andrew Rashbass, chief executive of the
Reuters news division of Thomson Reuters Corp ,
as executive chairman.
Rashbass, 49, will take over from Richard Ensor, 66, who
retires at the end of September, said Euromoney, one of Europe's
largest business and financial publishers, with a market
capitalization of about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.2 billion).
DEUTSCHE BANK
The German bank has appointed Philippe Vollot as global head
of regulatory relationship and coordination for government and
regulatory affairs, based in Frankfurt, it said on Thursday.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset manager said it appointed Francisco Arcilla head
of Japan. Arcilla, whose appointment is effective April 1,
replaces Mikifumi Watanabe, who retires on June 30.
MOELIS & CO
The investment bank appointed Christopher Shaw as a managing
director in the oil and gas sector. Shaw, who has nearly 20
years of oil and gas investment banking experience, most
recently worked as a managing director at Barclays.
CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
Private investment firm appointed Andrew Frank as managing
director to oversee non sponsor-backed lending and to create
partnerships with other lending institutions, intermediaries and
advisory firms.
BCS FINANCIAL GROUP (BCS)
The financial services provider appointed Vyacheslav
Smolyaninov as chief strategist and deputy head of equity
research for the Russian market.
(Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)