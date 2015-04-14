April 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Credit Suisse Group AG

The global head of prime services, Paul Germain, is leaving the Swiss bank, said a memo to staff on Tuesday, seen by Reuters.

State Street Corp

State Street Corp has appointed Alex Lawton senior managing director and head of securities finance for State Street Global Markets in Europe, the Middle-East and Africa.

Citibank Inc

The financial group named Stephen Bird, its chief executive for Asia Pacific, as head of its global consumer bank, CEO Mike Corbat said on Monday in a memo seen by Reuters.

AXA Investment

The AXA SA unit said Dani Saurymper would take on the management of the AXA Framlington Health fund and the AXA WF Framlington Health. Saurymper will join on April 27 from Barclays Capital, where he was an equity research analyst for European healthcare.

i2c Inc

The payment processing company appointed Stephen Grice as general manager, Europe. Grice was previously head of prepaid UK and Ireland at MasterCard Inc.

Standard Chartered Plc

Marios Maratheftis has been appointed global chief economist, the bank said on Tuesday. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)