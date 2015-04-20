April 20 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MCGRAW HILL FINANCIAL INC
The parent of Standard & Poor's rating agency appointed
Robert MacKay corporate controller and senior vice president,
effective May 1.
SIX GROUP
Switzerland's SIX Group said the head of its securities
trading unit had decided to leave the group at the end of this
month due to a difference of opinion over
strategy.
HOULIHAN LOKEY
The investment bank hired three senior managers from Ernst
and Young to expand its financial services coverage.
WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS INC
The asset manager said it appointed Alisa Maute head of U.S.
sales, effective June 1.
BNY MELLON
The investment manager said it appointed Paulette Bradnock
chief auditor, effective May 26.
MARSH & MCLENNAN COS INC
Mercer, a unit of insurance brokerage firm Marsh & McLennan
Cos Inc, said it appointed Rich Tuff UK head of
retirement administration.
AMP CAPITAL
The investment manager said it appointed John Angell head of
distribution for Europe.
EATON VANCE CORP
The U.S-based investment management firm said its unit
appointed David Miles vice president, business development
director, UK Financial Institutions.
ROTHESAY LIFE GROUP
The UK insurer appointed Richard Berliand, Glenn Earle,
Naguib Kheraj and Ray King non-executive directors of group
companies Rothesay Life Ltd and Rothesay Assurance Ltd.
UBS GROUP AG
David Slade has joined UBS as global co-head of
leverage finance and leverage capital markets, based in London,
the bank announced on Monday.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank's global head of metals and mining sales, Martyn
Whitehead, will leave the bank as part of its restructuring and
exit from some parts of its commodities business, a source
familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday.
George Patterson, a managing director who was co-head of
software, has left the bank, sources familiar with the matter
said on Friday.
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)