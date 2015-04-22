(Adds Aviva, BofA, Skagen, N+1 Singer)

April 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The asset manager Aviva Investors, part of Aviva Plc, said it named Simon Young UK equities fund manager.

STANDARD BANK ISLE OF MAN

Standard Bank Isle of Man, part of Standard Bank Group Ltd, named Sanshia Tumblety as head of banking propositions, international personal banking.

TIKEHAU IM

Asset manager Tikehau IM, part of Tikehau Capital Group, said it appointed Carmen Alonso to its private debt team.

MORGAN STANLEY

Howard Brocklehurst, who was a vice president in FIG DCM at Goldman Sachs, has left the bank and will join Morgan Stanley, according to sources.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Bank of America Merrill Lynch appointed former Deutsche Bank executive Armin von Falkenhayn as country executive for Germany and head of corporate and investment banking for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

BNP PARIBAS

BNP Paribas has announced a number of new appointments within its newly merged high-yield and leveraged loan syndicate desk in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, headed by Charlotte Conlan. Within the region, Paolo Grassi becomes head of sponsor leveraged loans, while Stanford Hartman takes on the role of head of high-yield bonds.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP

The company named Caroline O'Shaughnessy as the global head of sales and marketing in its information services business. LSE also named Brian Rosenberg as managing director, North America sales, in the business.

MARSH

The insurance broking and risk management company, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co, appointed Kevin Robertson head of its Scottish private client services division.

ROTHSCHILD GROUP

The financial advisory group appointed Richard Stagg as chairman of India from May 1. He served as British High Commissioner to India between 2007 and 2011.

SKAGEN

Norway-based fund manager Skagen Funds appointed Tomas Johansson as a portfolio manager in its global team effective Aug 1.

EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH

The London-based investment advisory firm appointed Neil Basten, Lucy Codrington and Eric Opara as UK equity analysts.

CAPITAL GROUP

The investment manager appointed Alberto Belinchón Azpeitia as a business development associate in Madrid. Azpeitia earlier worked with Deloitte and Barclays Plc.

N+1 SINGER

N+1 Singer, a corporate advisory and broking firm, appointed Nic Hellyer as a director in the corporate finance team. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)