April 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank hired Bruce Harting as a managing director in its financial institutions group, starting next month.

EFG INTERNATIONAL

The Swiss private bank said it had appointed Joachim Straehle as its new chief executive, replacing John Williamson, who is to take on the role of vice chairman.

ING GROEP NV

Emerging market bond trader James Randall has left ING, according to sources. Randall was a director, emerging credit flow trader, with a focus on Russia.

LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The real estate investment manager named Christina Sandkuhler as EMEA public relations manager. Sandkuhler will report to LaSalle's director of global corporate communications, Stefanie Murphy.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The company appointed Michael Kloth head of Germany and Austria credit sales, based in Frankfurt. He will report to Janet Wilkinson, head of Continental European credit sales.

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS INC

The asset manager named Nizam Hamid head of sales for Europe.

EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD GROUP

The Swiss company, which specializes in asset management and private banking, appointed Weiwei Li head of Chinese equities. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)