April 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The Swiss financial group hired merger and acquisition media and telecom banker Ihsan Essaid from Perella Weinberg Partners.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The audit firm appointed Rick Small to its financial services organization as executive director, focusing on anti-money laundering and financial crimes.

DELOITTE UK

The accounting firm named Ruth Markland as an independent non-executive director as she steps down from Standard Chartered Plc's board.

AMP CAPITAL

The company appointed Damian Stanley as principal in its infrastructure equity team, based in London. Stanley will lead transactions in Europe for the global infrastructure platform and the company's institutional investors, AMP said on Monday.

TD SECURITIES

Mark Byrne has resigned from the SSA syndicate desk at Royal Bank of Scotland and is expected to join the SSA desk at TD Securities, market sources told IFR on Monday.

FIDELITY WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT

The financial services company appointed fund manager Sajiv Vaid to its fixed income investment team, effective August.

THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT

The investment firm appointed Laythamm Malorey as head of international business development to help expand the firm's Isle of Man-based offshore business.

HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The company appointed Ben Patton as an associate director to its real estate debt team. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)