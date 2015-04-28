(Adds Standard Life, Strategic Value Partners and Danica)

April 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD LIFE PLC

The company appointed John Devine non-executive chairman of investment arm Standard Life Investments, with immediate effect.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

RBS said it had appointed Jim Brown, currently boss of its Irish business, to replace John Maltby as chief executive of its Williams & Glyn business, which is due to become a new UK "challenger" bank.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Martin Mills has been appointed head of EMEA product solutions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

HSBC

HSBC has appointed Bryan Pascoe as group treasurer, effective May 5. Pascoe is currently global head of debt capital markets, a position he has held since December 2010.

STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS LLC

The investment firm said it appointed Ian Guthrie to its advisory council. Guthrie was most recently with Lloyds Banking Group.

DANICA

Two top executives at PFA Assets Management, which manages investment on the behalf of Denmark's largest private pension firm PFA, have been poached by rival pension provider Danica, a subsidiary of Danske Bank.

CORDING REAL ESTATE GROUP

The integrated real estate firm appointed Martin Schmidt and Mario Herrmann in Germany to strengthen its presence in the region. Schmidt joins Cording as an asset manager, while Herrmann joins as a property manager.

METRO BANK PLC

The UK-based high-street lender, appointed John Nelson head of invoice finance at Metro Bank SME Finance. Nelson will lead the invoice finance sales team and manage key introductory sources, the bank said.

AXIOM ALTERNATIVE

The investment management firm said Gildas Surry would join the company as a senior analyst and partner, effective June. Surry will cover research and portfolio management and oversee Axiom Contingent Capital and Axiom European Financial Debt funds, the company said. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)