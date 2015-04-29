April 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI

The unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has hired two senior bankers specialising in financial institutions as it looks to expand its Asian corporate banking platform.

Peter Heidinger will join as co-head of corporate banking for Asia and Oceania and Frederic Cabay as head of financial institutions for the same region.

Both new hires will be based in Singapore.

HSBC BANK PLC

HSBC has appointed Bryan Pascoe as group treasurer, effective May 5. Pascoe is currently global head of debt capital markets, a position to which he was appointed in December 2010.

Pascoe replaces Thierry Roland in the treasurer's role. Roland will become CEO, global banking and markets for the Americas, based in New York, taking over from Patrick Nolan, who is returning to London as vice chairman for banking.

Pascoe's DCM responsibilities will be taken on by Alexi Chan and Jean-Marc Mercier, who have been appointed global co-heads, effective immediately.

FALCON PRIVATE BANK

The Swiss-based bank said it reappointed Mohamed Badawy Al-Husseiny, the chief executive of its Abu Dhabi-based owner, to its board.

Al-Husseiny is CEO of fund Aabar Investments, which bought Falcon from American International Group (AIG) in 2009. Al-Husseiny was on Falcon's board since then through 2013.

His return to Falcon's board is effective immediately and he replaces James Sullivan, who resigned. (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)