Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
(Adds Morgan Stanley and Standard & Poor's)
April 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORGAN STANLEY
The bank has named two new co-heads of a physical oil trading business it plans to sell, according to an internal memo. Thomas Simpson and Fabrizio Zichichi will take over the business from Michael Brennan, who is now head of physical oil, according to the memo.
STANDARD & POOR'S
Darrell Wheeler, a veteran commercial mortgage bond securities strategist, is moving to Standard & Poor's to take over as the rating firm's head of research for global structured finance, two people familiar with the matter said.
LAZARD GROUP LLC
The financial advisory firm appointed Alexander Stern its chief executive, financial advisory, and named Matthieu Pigasse as global head of M&A and sovereign advisory.
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL
The commercial real estate services company said Meg Brown, an equity placement expert, will join its capital advisory team, effective July.
NUTMEG
The online investment management service provider appointed Tracy Sambrook as chief financial officer. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.