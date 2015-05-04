May 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SAGE PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP

The independent firm affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services said on Friday it hired financial adviser Roy Cook Jr., who produced $1.3 million in revenue for his prior employer in his last year there. Cook joined Sage's Chicago suburban office in Wheaton, Illinois, in March from BKD Wealth Advisors, where he managed $130 million in client assets.

MONROE CAPITAL LLC

The investment firm appointed Joe Rodgers managing director and group head of its Southeast Region Group. Rodgers, who will be based in Monroe's Atlanta office, joins from KPMG Corporate Finance LLC, where he was managing director and group head of capital advisory and private placements.

HFT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD

The fund manager, which is a joint venture between BNP Paribas Investment Partners and Haitong Securities, appointed Patrick Liu chief executive, with immediate effect. Liu has over 16 years of experience in asset management and financial services. Before joining HFT, he worked as head of Greater China Global Client Group at Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management.

IFG COMPANIES

The insurance group said Michael Denton had joined the firm as executive managing director - property.

ALLIANT INSURANCE SERVICES

The insurance brokerage firm said Sarah Caron had joined its Sagewell Partners division as director, business development. Caron joins from a Fortune 500 company, where she was a national account manager, Alliant said on Monday.

MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC

The investment adviser appointed Laura Kate Garner chief compliance officer, replacing Shannon Brown, who resigned earlier this year. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)