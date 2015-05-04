(Adds First Foundation, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bancorp, American
Financial Group)
FIRST FOUNDATION INC
The financial services company appointed David DePillo
president of its subsidiary First Foundation Bank. DePillo has
more than 25 years of banking and investment management
experience.
U.S. BANCORP
The bank appointed Rex Rudy head of its commercial real
estate division. He succeeds Joe Hoesley, who retired in March,
U.S. Bank said on Monday.
FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK INC
The company appointed Gregory Waldron as a director on its
board, effective April 28. Waldron was an organizer and served
as director on the board of MidSouth Bank, which Franklin
Financial acquired in July 2014.
AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC
The insurance holding company appointed John Fronduti
assistant vice president. He will serve as vice president of
American Money Management, a wholly owned investment management
subsidiary of American Financial, where he will provide legal
advice in connection with the company's investment
portfolio.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The bank appointed Kyle Hranicky chief of its corporate
banking group. He succeeds Mike Johnson, who will retire by June
30 after a 32-year stint at the bank.
SAGE PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP
The independent firm affiliated with Raymond James Financial
Services said on Friday it hired financial adviser Roy Cook Jr.,
who produced $1.3 million in revenue for his prior employer in
his last year there. Cook joined Sage's Chicago suburban office
in Wheaton, Illinois, in March from BKD Wealth Advisors, where
he managed $130 million in client assets.
MONROE CAPITAL LLC
The investment firm appointed Joe Rodgers managing director
and group head of its Southeast Region Group. Rodgers, who will
be based in Monroe's Atlanta office, joins from KPMG Corporate
Finance LLC, where he was managing director and group head of
capital advisory and private placements.
HFT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD
The fund manager, which is a joint venture between BNP
Paribas Investment Partners and Haitong Securities, appointed
Patrick Liu chief executive, with immediate effect. Liu has over
16 years of experience in asset management and financial
services. Before joining HFT, he worked as head of Greater China
Global Client Group at Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management.
IFG COMPANIES
The insurance group said Michael Denton had joined the firm
as executive managing director - property.
ALLIANT INSURANCE SERVICES
The insurance brokerage firm said Sarah Caron had joined its
Sagewell Partners division as director, business development.
Caron joins from a Fortune 500 company, where she was a national
account manager, Alliant said on Monday.
MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
The investment adviser appointed Laura Kate Garner chief
compliance officer, replacing Shannon Brown, who resigned
earlier this year.
