May 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The bank said Chris Cormier, former head of technology equity capital markets at Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE, is joining the bank to focus on technology, media, telecom and industrial IPOs, according to an internal memo on Monday.

TPG CAPITAL LP

The U.S. private equity firm that fired its spokesman and is suing him for allegedly leaking confidential documents to the media, has hired Luke Barrett as Director of External Affairs based in New York, the company said Monday.

CITIGROUP INC

The company said it appointed its co-president, James Forese, president of the company, effective June 1. Forese, 52 , will take on his new role in addition to his role as Chief Executive of Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES PRIVATE CLIENT GROUP

The employee broker-dealer unit of Raymond James Financial Inc, hired three complex managers from UBS Group AG and Wells Fargo & Co. Judson Potter comes from UBS, where he was most recently responsible for overseeing over 40 advisers with $4.5 billion in client assets under management.

SCIPION CAPITAL GROUP

The investment manager appointed Taran Bains head of sales and marketing. Bains has more than 18 years of portfolio management experience, Scipion Capital said on Tuesday.

UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager appointed Alistair Mackenzie associate sales director. Mackenzie joins from alternative investment specialist Curzon Capital, UBS Global said on Tuesday.

MMA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC

The company said David Felix would join MMA Energy Capital LLC, its energy lending business, as vice president of business development. He will be responsible for growing the unit's renewable energy lending practice.

(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)