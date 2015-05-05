BRIEF-Panera Bread and JAB announce definitive merger agreement
* Panera Bread Co says in fiscal Q1 2017, company-owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales increased 5.3 percent compared to the same period in fiscal 2016
(Adds DMS Offshore, Blue Wolf Capital, Credit Agricole)
May 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Chris Cormier, former head of technology equity capital markets at Deutsche Bank AG, is joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch to focus on technology, media, telecom and industrial IPOs, according to an internal memo.
DMS OFFSHORE INVESTMENT SERVICES LTD
The investment firm said it appointed John D'Agostino managing director to expand its New York City office. D'Agostino joins from investment adviser Alkeon Capital Management.
BLUE WOLF CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
The private equity firm appointed Victor Caruso as managing director, effective immediately.
CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK
The corporate and investment banking arm of the Credit Agricole Group appointed Chris Boyce-Valentine vice president of its rating advisory team.
TPG CAPITAL LP
The U.S. private equity firm that fired its spokesman and is suing him for allegedly leaking confidential documents to the media, has hired Luke Barrett as Director of External Affairs based in New York.
CITIGROUP INC
The company appointed its co-president, James Forese, as president, effective June 1, in addition to his role as Chief Executive of Institutional Clients Group (ICG).
RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES PRIVATE CLIENT GROUP
The employee broker-dealer unit of Raymond James Financial Inc hired three complex managers from UBS Group AG and Wells Fargo & Co.
SCIPION CAPITAL GROUP
The investment manager appointed Taran Bains head of sales and marketing.
UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager appointed Alistair Mackenzie as associate sales director. Mackenzie joins from alternative investment specialist Curzon Capital.
MMA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
The company said David Felix would join MMA Energy Capital LLC, its energy lending business, as vice president of business development. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
* Panera Bread Co says in fiscal Q1 2017, company-owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales increased 5.3 percent compared to the same period in fiscal 2016
April 5 JAB Holdings, the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea, said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. bakery chain Panera Bread Co in a all-cash deal valued at about $7.5 billion, including debt.
FRANKFURT, April 5 The battle for German drugmaker Stada is edging towards a close, with final offers from two private equity consortia expected on Friday evening, three people close to the matter said.